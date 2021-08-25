BC health officials report nearly 700 new COVID-19 cases

BC health officials announced 698 new test-positive COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 161,969.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 5,356 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 139 individuals are currently hospitalized, 75 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

New cases, as well as total active cases, broken down by health region are as follows:

Fraser Health: 203 new cases, 1,294 total active cases

203 new cases, 1,294 total active cases Vancouver Coastal Health: 129 new cases, 1,347 total active cases

129 new cases, 1,347 total active cases Interior Health: 252 new cases, 1,911 total active cases

252 new cases, 1,911 total active cases Northern Health: 45 new cases, 322 total active cases

45 new cases, 322 total active cases Island Health: 69 new cases, 470 total active cases

69 new cases, 470 total active cases Outside of Canada: No new cases, 12 total active cases

There has been one new COVID-19-related death in Fraser Health, for a total of 1,802 deaths in British Columbia.

Between August 10 and 23, people not vaccinated accounted for 83.3% of cases and 85% of hospitalizations.

Cases (August 23):

Unvaccinated: 372 (68.4%)

Partially vaccinated: 53 (9.7%)

Fully vaccinated: 119 (21.9%)

Cases (August 17 to 23):

Unvaccinated: 3,051 (66.8%)

Partially vaccinated: 535 (16.5%)

Fully vaccinated: 752 (16.6%)

Hospitalizations (August 10 to 23):

Unvaccinated: 144 (77%)

Partially vaccinated: 15 (8%)

Fully vaccinated: 28 (15%)

To date, 83.5% of all eligible people 12 and over have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine; 75.4% have received their second dose.

154,669 people who tested positive have now recovered.