Rescue teams respond as car falls from second floor parkade at UBC

Jan 17 2024, 8:16 pm
@michaelbatema/X

Rescue crews are on the scene at UBC after a car fell from a second-floor parkade to the ground on Wednesday morning.

Vancouver Fire Rescue Services (VFRS) shared some information about the incident on X.

The incident occurred at the 6000 Block of Thunderbird Boulevard. VFRS shared that there are 10 apparatuses on the scene, suggesting the vehicle “went through” the parkade.

Heavy rescue and technical rescue teams are currently working to “extricate a patient.”

Another X user who took pictures near the incident suggested that a concrete barrier was ripped off.

UBC has also issued a statement about the incident.

“Thunderbird Parkade is closed due to a vehicle incident this morning,” UBC said on its website.

“Vancouver Fire Rescue and UBC crews are on-scene assessing damage.”

UBC added that it wasn’t clear when the building would be reopened and that drivers with vehicles in the parkade couldn’t access them at this time.

RCMP told Daily Hive that as of 12:30 pm, officers were still on the scene.

“Preliminary details suggest that a vehicle impacted through a wall or barrier on the second floor and crashed onto the first,” RCMP Staff Sergeant Kris Clark told Daily Hive.

“Police, fire and ambulance are on scene as there appears to be one person injured, likely the driver, and there may be some structural damage,” he added.

Amir AliAmir Ali
