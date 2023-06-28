News

Smoke rises up from SFU after report of explosion (VIDEOS)

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
|
Jun 28 2023, 8:33 pm
Smoke rises up from SFU after report of explosion (VIDEOS)
Submitted

Crowds of students have gathered at SFU after a report of an explosion, with footage of smoke rising from the area.

Daily Hive received a tip from a reader, including videos of the chaos, including footage of the Burnaby Fire Department on scene.

The reader claimed the explosion at SFU was chemical, but we have since learned from SFU and the Burnaby Fire Department that those claims were inaccurate.

Daily Hive received a report from a parent of a student on campus who claimed that it was a car in the parkade that had caught on fire.

SFU was able to confirm that report, informing Daily Hive that the incident was related to a vehicle fire on campus that has since been extinguished.

Burnaby Fire Department told Daily Hive that firefighters returned to the station after responding to the scene.

Thankfully, the fire department said that no serious injuries were reported. SFU adds that the parkade has since been reopened on all levels.

Amir AliAmir Ali
+ News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.