Smoke rises up from SFU after report of explosion (VIDEOS)

Crowds of students have gathered at SFU after a report of an explosion, with footage of smoke rising from the area.

Daily Hive received a tip from a reader, including videos of the chaos, including footage of the Burnaby Fire Department on scene.

The reader claimed the explosion at SFU was chemical, but we have since learned from SFU and the Burnaby Fire Department that those claims were inaccurate.

BREAKING: A large cloud of smoke can be seen at SFU’s Burnaby campus and firefighters are on the scene.🎥Submitted pic.twitter.com/YM0LKF6YHS — Claire Fenton (@Ceeceefenton) June 28, 2023

Daily Hive received a report from a parent of a student on campus who claimed that it was a car in the parkade that had caught on fire.

SFU was able to confirm that report, informing Daily Hive that the incident was related to a vehicle fire on campus that has since been extinguished.

My kid is on campus, says it’s a car in the parkade — Lynn (@Lynn77047982) June 28, 2023

Burnaby Fire Department told Daily Hive that firefighters returned to the station after responding to the scene.

A witness claims the smoke is from an explosion, although few details have been provided and the extent of damage is not clear at this time. pic.twitter.com/6uo9f0YK9d — Claire Fenton (@Ceeceefenton) June 28, 2023

Thankfully, the fire department said that no serious injuries were reported. SFU adds that the parkade has since been reopened on all levels.