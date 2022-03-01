Security guard dies after assault at UBC Okanagan

A 24-year-old woman who worked as a security guard at the UBC Okanagan campus has died from injuries sustained in an assault.

The incident is now being investigated as a homicide.

The suspect involved in the incident has been apprehended under the Mental Health Act. He remains in hospital and is facing potential murder charges.

At 5:55 am on February 26, Kelowna RCMP responded to a report of an assault that took place inside a campus building.

After an initial investigation took place, RCMP determined a man working at the university assaulted a security guard.

At the time of the incident, the security guard was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries before ultimately succumbing to them.

UBC statement

UBC administration has publicly addressed the situation.

The statement from UBC Deputy Vice-Chancellor and Principal Lesley Cormack begins by saying that the assault took place in the University Centre building. The university is not identifying the security guard for privacy reasons.

“This is the kind of communication with our community that I hoped never to have to deliver,” writes Cormack.

“This is an incredibly difficult time for our campus and I ask that we all respect the privacy and dignity of our community members.”

Cormack says this was an isolated incident.

“[It] does not pose an ongoing risk to campus safety,” Cormack added.

Kelowna RCMP officers are working with UBC Okanagan staff as the investigation continues.