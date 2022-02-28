BC reports 974 new COVID-19 cases, 22 more deaths since Friday

British Columbia health officials announced today that there have been 974 new positive COVID-19 cases since Friday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 348,305.

There were 398 cases discovered between Friday and Saturday, 297 between Saturday and Sunday, and 279 between Sunday and Monday.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that 549 (-50) COVID-positive people are currently hospitalized, and 85 (-11) are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

New cases are broken down by health region as follows: