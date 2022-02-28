BC reports 974 new COVID-19 cases, 22 more deaths since Friday
British Columbia health officials announced today that there have been 974 new positive COVID-19 cases since Friday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 348,305.
There were 398 cases discovered between Friday and Saturday, 297 between Saturday and Sunday, and 279 between Sunday and Monday.
In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that 549 (-50) COVID-positive people are currently hospitalized, and 85 (-11) are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.
- Fraser Health: 230 new cases
- Vancouver Coastal Health: 100 new cases
- Interior Health: 319 new cases
- Northern Health: 110 new cases
- Island Health: 215 new cases
- Outside of Canada: Zero new cases
There have been 22 new COVID-19-related deaths in British Columbia, for a total of 2,873 deaths in the province.
There have been two new healthcare facility outbreaks, for a total of 28 facilities with outbreaks in the province.
To date, 90.6% (4,516,465) of eligible people five and older in BC have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 86.3% (4,299,888) have received their second dose.
From February 18 to 24, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 20.7% of cases, and from February 11 to 24, they accounted for 32.9% of hospitalizations.
Past week cases (February 18 to 24) – Total 3,467
- Not vaccinated: 599 (17.3%)
- Partially vaccinated: 118 (3.4%)
- Fully vaccinated: 2,750 (79.3%)
Past two weeks cases hospitalized (February 11 to 24) – Total 569
- Not vaccinated: 163 (28.7%)
- Partially vaccinated: 24 (4.2%)
- Fully vaccinated: 382 (67.1%)
Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (February 18 to 24)
- Not vaccinated: 139.9
- Partially vaccinated: 53.5
- Fully vaccinated: 60.2
Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (February 11 to 24)
- Not vaccinated: 46.4
- Partially vaccinated: 20.8
- Fully vaccinated: 8.1