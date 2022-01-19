Coyote breeding season means a higher risk of encounters with pets in BC

If you’re a pet owner in the Lower Mainland, you might want to stay extra vigilant over the next little while as it’s coyote breeding season and the chance for encounters with dogs and cats is higher.

The coyote breeding season starts between late December and early January and extends into March and April, when pups are born.

Despite the encounters with humans in Stanley Park last year, coyotes typically don’t attack humans, but pet owners will want to be extra careful.

In a Facebook post, the BC Conservation Officer Service (BCCOS) stated that there has been an increase in the number of coyote reports to the RAPP line, particularly when it comes to dogs.

Since the operation to reduce the number of problematic coyotes in Stanley Park took place last year, the BCCOS has yet to receive reports of coyotes attacking people over the last several months.

While they have not received any reports, they suggest that coyotes are more active during this period of time. The BCCOS is telling residents to keep dogs on a leash and cats inside to prevent coyote encounters.

Community Facebook groups are also spreading the word about coyote breeding season, and they’re also telling fellow community members to not let their dogs out alone.

The BCCOS has a list of tips and more useful information about coyote encounters.