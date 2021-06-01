UBC to review honorary degree given to former principal of Kamloops Indian Residential School

The University of British Columbia (UBC) has confirmed it will review the honorary degree conferred in 1986 to Bishop John O’Grady, one-time principal of the Kamloops Indian Residential School.

In a joint statement, UBC President and Vice-Chancellor Santa Ono, and Deputy Vice-Chancellor and Principal Lesley Cormack said the issues raised “are deeply upsetting, and we take them seriously.”

As such, “UBC’s Senate will be reviewing this matter immediately per our processes and policies relating to honorary degree recipients.”

In the statement, Ono and Cormack said they were “heartbroken” to learn of the confirmation of the burial site of 215 children on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School last week.

“We can only imagine the grief and pain that the families and communities of the missing children are feeling,” the statement said. “UBC stands with First Nations seeking the truth about the missing children. We support having the children returned to their families and communities with proper protocols. May we honour their lives and the survivors and never forget their stories.”

The Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation announced on Thursday that the remains of 215 students had been found buried on the grounds of the Kamloops Indian Residential School.

Operating from 1890 until 1978, the British Columbian school was the largest institution in the Indian Affairs residential school system.

“To our knowledge, these missing children are undocumented deaths,” said Kukpi7 (Chief) Rosanne Casimir. “Some were as young as three years old.”

The current findings are “preliminary,” and the survey of the grounds is expected to continue until mid-June, Tk’emlups te Secwépemc said.

O’Grady was principal of the Kamloops Indian Residential School from 1939 to 1952.

The Missing Children Project, which documents the deaths and burial places of students who died at residential schools, has identified the remains of more than 4,100 children.

