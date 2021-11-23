UBC gets creative after grad caps and gowns get stuck on closed highway

University of British Columbia graduates will walk across the stage this week in borrowed caps and gowns after the school’s usual customized capes got stuck amid flood-related highway closures.

The university was gearing up to host its first in-person convocation ceremonies since before the pandemic this week when it learned thousands of its ceremonial gowns, hoods, and caps, were stuck in a courier truck somewhere east of Hope, BC.

“Obviously this is a minor inconvenience when you look at the tragic loss of life, and the damage and destruction in communities across B.C.,” UBC spokesperson Thandi Fletcher said, “However, UBC ceremonies and events staff still wanted to do what they could to ensure graduating students would get their cap and gown experience.”

So events staff put their heads together and managed to borrow hundreds of gowns from nearby post-secondary institutions.

Instead of the normal 2,500 caps, gowns, and hoods with colours matching the faculty, fall graduates will use 600 black gowns borrowed from the University of Victoria.

The gowns will be cleaned daily to keep up with all the students who need to use them this week.

UBC also sourced approximately 2,500 caps from Capilano University, BCIT, Emily Carr, Douglas College, and Langara, which graduates will still be able to keep — as is UBC tradition.