"Parade of storms" on its way to BC set to exacerbate flooding (VIDEO)

A wet fall is about to get even wetter in BC. Environment and Climate Change Canada’s Warning Preparedness Meteorologist Armel Castellan shared information about significant weather on its way to BC in a rare technical briefing on Monday, November 22.

“The forecast going forward for the south coast is very wet,” said Castellan. The province has had a wet fall already, and Castellan said the wet weather will continue with a “parade of storms.”

Another atmospheric river, a water vapour conveyor belt carrying an immense amount of precipitation, is on its way and set to arrive on Thursday, November 23.

Castellan warned that the Fraser Valley could receive 40 to 70 mm of rain this week. Parts of the North Shore could receive up to 100 mm.

“Please keep in mind that these are non-negligible totals and that they are likely to exacerbate the vulnerabilities on the ground currently,” said Castellan.

Then, on Saturday, another atmospheric river system will come through.

It will not bring the same amount of rain as the storm that flooded the province last week. And moving into next week, there will continue to be active storms in the province.

You can stay up to date on Environment Canada’s weather alerts and you can listen to the full briefing online: