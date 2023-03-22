UBC ranks #47 on new global university ranking
A popular school in BC continues to command global attention with its academic reputation.
According to the QS World University Rankings 2023, the University of British Columbia came in #47.
The rankings, based on an analysis of university programs at more than 1,500 schools, list the top international universities across 54 different academic subjects.
The Vancouver institute came in behind a few other Canadian universities like The University of Toronto (#34) and McGill (#31). Neighbouring Simon Fraser University in Burnaby didn’t crack the top 50 and came in at #328.
UBC’s been steadily holding its place in the rankings over the past few years while oscillating slightly. At times, it’s ranked as high as #43 and as low as #51.
UBC’s excellent academic reputation (98/100) is largely what contributes to its high overall ranking.
In the rankings by subject, UBC came in at:
- #33 for Engineering and Technology
- #23 for Arts and Humanities
- #22 for Life Sciences and Medicine
- #17 for Natural Sciences
You can see the full ranking and learn more about UBC by checking out the full QS World University Rankings.
