University of Toronto ranks incredibly high on international list of best schools

We all know that the University of Toronto is incredibly prestigious, and a newly published list proves how impressive the institution is.

The 2023 edition of the QS World University Rankings by subject lists the top international universities across 54 different academic subjects. It’s based on an analysis of university programs at over 1,500 schools.

It’s no surprise that U of T racked in numerous wins, coming in at #27 for the top universities for engineering and technology.

The school also placed #1 for data science, computer science and information, life sciences, medicine, and arts and humanities among Canadian schools.

For U of T’s world ranking stance in those same topics, the school placed #6 for data science, #12 for computer science and information, #13 for life sciences and medicine and #15 for arts and humanities.

For the best Canadian universities in 2023, U of T placed second, just after McGill, and ranked #34 on the QS World Ranking for best schools internationally.

Another major win, U of T boasts the most top 50 spots in the world with 48 wins.

The top schools for 2023 rankings are as follows: