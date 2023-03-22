News

University of Toronto ranks incredibly high on international list of best schools

Sabrina Gamrot
Mar 22 2023, 9:09 pm
JHVEPhoto/Shutterstock

We all know that the University of Toronto is incredibly prestigious, and a newly published list proves how impressive the institution is.

The 2023 edition of the QS World University Rankings by subject lists the top international universities across 54 different academic subjects. It’s based on an analysis of university programs at over 1,500 schools.

It’s no surprise that U of T racked in numerous wins, coming in at #27 for the top universities for engineering and technology.

The school also placed #1 for data science, computer science and information, life sciences, medicine, and arts and humanities among Canadian schools.

For U of T’s world ranking stance in those same topics, the school placed #6 for data science, #12 for computer science and information, #13 for life sciences and medicine and #15 for arts and humanities.

For the best Canadian universities in 2023, U of T placed second, just after McGill, and ranked #34 on the QS World Ranking for best schools internationally.

Another major win, U of T boasts the most top 50 spots in the world with 48 wins.

The top schools for 2023 rankings are as follows:

  1. Massachusetts Institute of Technology
  2. University of Cambridge
  3. Stanford University
  4. University of Oxford
  5. Harvard University
  6. California Institute of Technology
  7. Imperial College London
  8. UCL (London, UK)
  9. ETH Zurich
  10. University of Chicago
  11. National University of Singapore
  12. Peking University
  13. University of Pennsylvania
  14. Tsinghua University
  15. The University of Edinburgh
  16. EPFL (Switzerland)
  17. Princeton University
  18. Yale University
  19. Nanyang Technological University
  20. Cornell University
  21. The University of Hong Kong
  22. Columbia
  23. The University of Tokyo
  24. Johns Hopkins
  25. University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
  26. Universite PSL
  27. University of California, Berkeley
  28. University of Manchester
  29. Seoul National University
  30. Australian National University
  31. McGill
  32. Northwestern
  33. University of Melbourne
  34. University of Toronto
