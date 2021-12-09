TransLink installs LCD real-time next bus signs for each stop at UBC loop

New posts at the bus bays of TransLink's UBC bus exchange with LCD dynamic digital screens to display real-time next bus information. As of December 8, 2021, the screens are not operational yet, and temporarily covered with print signs. (Kenneth Chan/Daily Hive)

The guessing game for next bus departures at TransLink’s UBC bus exchange will soon come an end with the introduction of new digital signs.

For several days now, passengers have seen new large LCD signs installed at six departure bus bays of the bus exchange. The digital signs are not operational yet, and they are temporarily covered by print signage.

The LCD screens are mounted onto fixed boards and posts, with each dynamic screen expected to display real-time next bus information and other helpful transit system information.

There is also an audio button passengers can push to hear next-bus announcements, similar to the feature on the RapidBus signs. The UBC exchange bus bay for the R4 RapidBus service has retained its quartz digital display. The LCD displays were not seen at the trolley bus stops on University Boulevard.

A spokesperson for TransLink told Daily Hive Urbanized the screens are expected to be operational starting sometime next week. More details will be available then.

These are the biggest features to be added to the new permanent design of the UBC bus exchange since it reached full completion in September 2019. It is one of Metro Vancouver’s busiest transit hubs for both ridership and bus vehicles, with about 1,000 buses entering the facility each weekday.

This is a unique project for TransLink; such LCD signs at specific bus stops are not available elsewhere on the network.

In recent years, TransLink has put an emphasis on customer service through introducing new amenities, including new real-time next train digital signs for every platform and entrance of SkyTrain stations on the Expo and Millennium lines. Installation reached completion earlier this year.

As well, TransLink’s future new generation Mark 5 model of SkyTrain vehicle will include LCD digital displays overhead in the doorways of each car interior to provide passengers with a dynamic real-time next station map and other pertinent system information.