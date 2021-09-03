University of British Columbia ranked 37th best in the world

The University of British Columbia (UBC) has been ranked the 37th best in the world, on Times Higher Education’s World University Rankings 2022.

UBC is the second highest ranked Canadian school on the list, behind University of Toronto, which was rated the best in Canada at #18.

A total of 1,600 universities were ranked, from 99 different countries.

Times Higher Education is prominent organization that monitors the world’s post-secondary schools

The 2022 report looked at 13 indicators of a university’s performance, the most important being research, citations, and teaching. Other indicators include income from research and the ratio of international to domestic students at a school — more international students suggest the school has a prestigious global reputation.

UBC dropped a few points down the list from last year. In the 2021 rankings, they came in at #34.

Simon Fraser University also made the list, at #201-250. In 2015, they were ranked #27.

The University of Oxford in the United Kingdom came out on top as the world’s best university for the sixth consecutive year.

With files from Megan Devlin