UBC ranked one of the best schools in the world for sustainability

A new set of university rankings gives high marks to the University of British Columbia (UBC) for sustainability, though it lags behind the University of Toronto for Canada’s top spot.

The QS World University Rankings were released on June 4 and named UBC the world’s fourth most sustainable university.

The University of Toronto ranked even better though, claiming the top worldwide spot regarding sustainability. Western University (formerly the University of Western Ontario) was the only other Canadian school to make the top 10 for sustainability.

The rankings look at both employability and sustainability, and no Canadian schools cracked the overall top 20 — suggesting that while we do well regarding sustainability, graduates don’t find jobs as easily as those coming out of other leading institutions.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) claimed the top worldwide spot for both employability and sustainability, followed by Imperial College London and the University of Oxford.

The ranking looked at 1,500 world universities in total. The US led with 197 institutions on the charts, followed by the UK with 90 and China with 71.