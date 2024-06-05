University of Alberta soars in rankings to break the global top 100

The University of Alberta has once again cracked the global top 100 in a prestigious school ranking that evaluates six different factors.

QS Top Universities released its 2025 world rankings, and the University of Alberta is now 96th in the world and fourth in Canada.

The university jumped 15 spots from its 2024 ranking when it placed 111th globally.

“Ranking among the top 100 universities in the world for excellence in research and teaching is an achievement everyone in our U of A community can feel proud of,” said U of A president Bill Flanagan in a blog post.

“Our growing global reputation among researchers, educators and employers is a direct reflection of their collective efforts to solve challenges, bring about positive change and shape a more sustainable future for all,”

According to the ranking criteria, U of A received high marks for its sustainability, leaping from 170th worldwide to 28th place. The U of A also received high scores in its international faculty ratio and its international research network.

The lowest-performing category was the school’s faculty-student ratio.

Scores are calculated using factors such as academic reputation, which accounts for 30% of the score, employer reputation, faculty-student ratio, citations per faculty member, international faculty ratio, and international student ratio.

International research networks, employment outcomes, and sustainability all accounted for 5% of the overall score for this year.

U of A saw its highest-ever ranking in 2015, at 84th on the list.

The University of Toronto was the top Canadian school in the rankings and placed 25th globally. It is followed by McGill University and the University of British Columbia.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) is the top school worldwide, according to the ranking, with a perfect score of 100.