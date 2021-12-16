The Vancouver Canucks have four players and one coach in COVID-19 protocol, but there’s potential that two of them are false positives.

Head coach Bruce Boudreau told the media today that Tucker Poolman has returned two negative tests, after he was pulled from Tuesday’s game due to testing positive. If he tests negative once more, he’ll be allowed to return to the ice.

Assistant coach Jason King did not join the team for their flight to San Jose yesterday, as he tested positive. But this morning, King returned a negative test according to Boudreau.

“Jason had a negative test this morning. Poolman’s had two negative tests. We’re hoping he gets another negative test I think tomorrow, and he’ll be eligible to play Saturday I think,” said Boudreau.

The Canucks delayed their flight to San Jose until last night, as they waited on more test results. Thankfully, no additional players tested positive.

The other three players that tested positive — Luke Schenn, Juho Lammikko, and Brad Hunt — have only mild symptoms, as every member of the Canucks is fully vaccinated.

“The other guys have had very mild symptoms. Nothing crazy, like the cold,” said Boudreau. “It’s not like what it was a year ago at this point, where guys are really, really sick. They’ve got the COVID but as far as I know, the symptoms are pretty mild.”

This has to feel like deja vu for Canucks players who went through the most devastating COVID-19 outbreak of any team in North America last season. Brandon Sutter is still suffering from long-hauler symptoms, and hasn’t played this season because of fatigue.

Multiple teams have been dealing with COVID outbreaks in recent days, including the Calgary Flames, who have 30 members of their organization in protocol — including some cases of the Omicron variant.

Omicron also contributed to Quebec reporting the highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases today, as the Montreal Canadiens announced that they’re playing tonight’s game at the Bell Centre without fans in attendance.