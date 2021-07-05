Two Vancouver Police officers "seriously stabbed" while responding to 911 call
Two Vancouver Police officers were “seriously stabbed” while responding to a 911 call on Monday morning.
According to VPD, the officers had been called to a residential building near Keefer Street and Gore Avenue for reports of forcible confinement involving a two-year-old child.
When police entered the suite, a struggle allegedly ensued. The suspect and two officers were stabbed. They were transported to a hospital and are in stable condition.
During the altercation, officers used a taser on the 59-year-old suspect. He has also been taken to hospital, VPD said.
The Independent Investigations Office of BC has been notified of the incident and Vancouver Police detectives continue to investigate.
Police are expected to provide more information on the incident at a 1 pm press briefing.