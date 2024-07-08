Former Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Raúl Mondesi has been sentenced to nearly seven years in prison.

A Dominican court has sentenced the former professional baseball player to six years and nine months in prison and a $507,000 fine for corruption while he was mayor of San Cristobal per the Associated Press.

He will not serve any time in jail as he’s already been on house arrest for six years since a 2017 decision. He was originally sentenced to eight years as reported at the time by Hector Gomez.

Mondesi was elected mayor of the Dominican city in 2010 and served in the role for six years. He previously worked in the country’s Chamber of Deputies where he started his political career.

The now 53-year-old agreed to a deal with prosecutors who had accused him of embezzling $5 million during his time acting as mayor per the same story from the Associated Press.

Modesi started his MLB career in 1993 with the Los Angeles Dodgers and played seven years with the team. During his first full season with the Dodgers, he won the 1994 National League Rookie of the Year award.

The Blue Jays acquired Mondesi from the Dodgers in 1999 via trade. He played parts of three seasons with the Blue Jays before being traded again, this time to the New York Yankees. He would go on to play for a total of seven MLB teams.

Mondesi finished his MLB career with 271 home runs and 229 stolen bases. He appeared at one All-Star Game and played more than 1,500 total games before eventually playing his last game in 2005.

Mondesi’s son, Adalberto, also played in MLB. He’s currently a free agent but won the World Series with the Kansas City Royals back in 2015.

The Blue Jays have struggled this season and are expected to trade away a large number of players on their roster ahead of the trade deadline.