Two Vancouver radio stations going off the air amid massive Bell Media cuts

Two AM radio stations in Vancouver are going off the air due to massive cuts at parent company Bell Media.

The media giant is slashing 1,300 jobs and closing six radio stations across Canada. Employees learned about the layoffs Wednesday morning.

In Vancouver, BNN Bloomberg Radio 1410 and Funny 1040 are being shuttered.

Funny 1040 used to be TSN 1040 in Vancouver until it was cut in 2021. The sports station had been broadcasting for 20 years, and fans were furious that Bell Media turned it into a standup comedy-focused venture.

Am 1410 also used to be a TSN station.

Some journalists and broadcasters around the country have tweeted that they were affected by the layoffs.

Today I was notified by Bell media that I was terminated. Although shocked, I’m so thankful for the last 11 years. It was a dream job, working with great people. JR was kind enough to give me a chance when I returned to Ottawa, and I will be forever thankful. — Shawn Simpson (@TSNSimmer) June 14, 2023

The other affected stations include Winnipeg’s Funny 1290, Calgary’s Funny 1060, Edmonton’s TSN 1260 Radio, and London’s NewsTalk 1290.