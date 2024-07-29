Two people killed after "homebuilt" plane crashes near Merritt

A Sunday evening flight came to a tragic end near Merritt, leaving two people dead.

Mounties say the pilot and passenger were flying in a “two-seat homebuilt amphibious aircraft.” The homemade plane crashed just before 7 pm about two kilometres north of Merritt, east of Highway 5A.

“Upon arrival, emergency crews located the crash site, where they identified both the pilot and passenger deceased,” Cpl. James Grandy said in a news release.

The Transportation Safety Board and BC Coroners Service are investigating what led to the crash.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact RCMP at (250) 378-4262.