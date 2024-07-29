News

Two people killed after "homebuilt" plane crashes near Merritt

Megan Devlin
Megan Devlin
|
Jul 29 2024, 6:24 pm
Two people killed after "homebuilt" plane crashes near Merritt
carl ballou/Shutterstock

A Sunday evening flight came to a tragic end near Merritt, leaving two people dead.

Mounties say the pilot and passenger were flying in a “two-seat homebuilt amphibious aircraft.” The homemade plane crashed just before 7 pm about two kilometres north of Merritt, east of Highway 5A.

“Upon arrival, emergency crews located the crash site, where they identified both the pilot and passenger deceased,” Cpl. James Grandy said in a news release.

The Transportation Safety Board and BC Coroners Service are investigating what led to the crash.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact RCMP at (250) 378-4262.

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Megan DevlinMegan Devlin
+ News
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop