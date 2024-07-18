Two people have been killed in plane crash near Tofino

A deadly plane crash on Vancouver Island has left two people dead and a third person seriously injured.

On Thursday afternoon, around 12:45 pm, RCMP in Tofino received reports of a plane crash on the runway at Long Beach Airport in Tofino.

In a release, Mounties say it appears the small six-seat aircraft may have experienced a fire during takeoff.

One occupant was pulled from the aircraft and taken to hospital with serious injuries. At this point, the extent of those injuries has not been made public.

Two other people died at the scene.

The Transportation Safety Board and the BC Coroners Service will work with RCMP in Tofino to establish exactly what happened.

Tofino Long Beach Airport is located between Tofino and Ucluelet and has two runways.