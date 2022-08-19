After a successful debut event with Murals in the Market last year, two new murals are coming to the Punjabi Market.

Murals in the Market brought bright and colourful art to the Punjabi Market in South Vancouver, and there are two new murals coming to the market next week.

This marks the second annual Murals in the Market initiative and it will be sponsored and supported by RBC, Orr Development, the City of Vancouver and Mona Cloth House.

According to the Punjabi Market Collective, the goal of bringing murals to Punjabi Market is “to help facilitate storytelling through public art by collaborating with local BIPOC artists, to bring more foot traffic to the market and shine a spotlight on Punjabi Market once again.”

Public-facing initiatives like Murals in the Market and historic audio tours are just part of what the collective is doing to try and bring eyes back to the market. The collective has also gotten the attention of the City of Vancouver.

The two artists for this year’s murals include Jessie Sohpaul and Jag Nagra.

Both artists are members of the collective. Sohpaul is the collective’s creative director while Nagra is the vice chair.

Sohpaul’s mural will consist of hand-painted art and will be located in the laneway behind All-India Sweets at 6560 Main Street.

Nagra’s mural will be applied as a printed vinyl application, to be located beside Tim Hortons along 49th Avenue.

The murals are expected to be completed by the end of August.