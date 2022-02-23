NewsCrime

Two students injured in stabbing at Surrey high school

One teenager has been arrested in connection with an alleged stabbing at Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary School in Surrey. Two teenage victims were injured.

RCMP frontline officers responded to reports of a stabbing that took place on the grounds of Tweedsmuir Secondary, which is located on the 6100-block of 180 Street, around 2:40 pm.

Mounties located two victims who were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.  As this happened, the teen suspect remained on scene and was taken into custody.

The victims are in stable condition.

The RCMP says that early reports suggest the stabbing was the result of a dispute between teens who knew each other, but that the investigation is still active and ongoing.

The Surrey RCMP Youth Unit is engaged with the Surrey School District and is working with students, parents, and staff to make sure everyone is supported during this time.

Surrey RCMP is asking anyone who may have information about the incident to call 604-599-0502.

