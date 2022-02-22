BC reports over 2,100 cases and 44 deaths since Friday
British Columbia health officials announced on Tuesday that there have been 2,103 new positive COVID-19 cases since Friday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 345,734.
There were 631 cases discovered between Friday and Saturday, 571 between Saturday and Sunday, 424 between Sunday and Monday, and 477 between Monday and Tuesday.
In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that 688 (-45) COVID-positive people are currently hospitalized, and 108 (-5) are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.
- Fraser Health: 615 new cases
- Vancouver Coastal Health: 326 new cases
- Interior Health: 610 new cases
- Northern Health: 215 new cases
- Island Health: 337 new cases
- Outside of Canada: Zero new cases
There have been 44 new COVID-19-related deaths in British Columbia, for a total of 2,830 deaths in the province.
There have been four new healthcare facility outbreaks, for a total of 31 facilities with outbreaks in the province.
To date, 90.5% (4,512,730) of eligible people five and older in BC have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 85.9% (4,282,333) have received their second dose.
From February 11 to 17, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 21.4% of cases, and from February 4 to 17, they accounted for 32.0% of hospitalizations.
Past week cases (February 11 to 17) – Total 4,945
- Not vaccinated: 891 (18.0%)
- Partially vaccinated: 169 (3.4%)
- Fully vaccinated: 3,885 (78.6%)
Past two weeks cases hospitalized (February 4 to 17) – Total 802
- Not vaccinated: 225 (28.0%)
- Partially vaccinated: 32 (4.0%)
- Fully vaccinated: 545 (68.0%)
Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (February 11 to 17)
- Not vaccinated: 220.0
- Partially vaccinated: 77.9
- Fully vaccinated: 85.3
Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (February 4 to 17)
- Not vaccinated: 61.8
- Partially vaccinated: 28.3
- Fully vaccinated: 11.6