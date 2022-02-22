BC reports over 2,100 cases and 44 deaths since Friday

British Columbia health officials announced on Tuesday that there have been 2,103 new positive COVID-19 cases since Friday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 345,734.

There were 631 cases discovered between Friday and Saturday, 571 between Saturday and Sunday, 424 between Sunday and Monday, and 477 between Monday and Tuesday.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that 688 (-45) COVID-positive people are currently hospitalized, and 108 (-5) are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.