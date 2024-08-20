Child and woman dead after falling from North Vancouver balcony

An investigation has been launched into the death of a woman and child who, according to reports to RCMP, fell off a balcony.

North Vancouver RCMP shared a statement Tuesday to say officers were in the Lower Lonsdale area after reports early Tuesday morning that two females had fallen off of a balcony at an apartment complex near Lonsdale and East Esplanade avenues.

The alleged incident happened around 4:30 am.

“Officers arrived and located two females suffering from injuries sustained from the fall,” RCMP said. “First responders, including fire and BC Ambulance Service, immediately began lifesaving measures.”

Police have since confirmed the two females who were later pronounced dead were an adult and a school-aged child.

North Vancouver RCMP Serious Crime Unit is working with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT), BC Coroners Service, to determine the circumstances that led to this tragic event.

“Police believe the two were known to one another and are not looking for any other suspects at this time,” said Corporal Esther Tupper of IHIT, “There is no ongoing risk to the public and this is an isolated incident.”

Anyone impacted by this tragedy who wants to speak to the North Vancouver RCMP’s victim services can call 604-969-7540.

If anyone has information about Tuesday morning’s incident, they can call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or email [email protected].