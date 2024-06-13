The University of Victoria (UVic) and Simon Fraser University (SFU) have ranked in the top 20 Universities in the world, according to Times Higher Education (THE).

With over 1,500 institutions included in the ranking, the THE Impact Rankings measures the universities against the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which include health and wellbeing, climate action, and quality education, among others.

Overall, UVic was tied for 13th with Florida International University, the University of Auckland, and the University of Technology Sydney. SFU ranked 17th.

In 2023, UVic ranked 9th, and SFU ranked 86th.

If climate change is an important area of study to you, SFU placed third, and UVic placed fifth under the Climate Action category; for Sustainable Cities and Communities, SFU and UVic placed 3rd and 4th, respectively (SFU ranked first in 2023).

Notable rankings also included UVic’s 24th place in the Life Below Water category and SFU’s 22nd place under Peace, Justice, and Strong Institutions.

Western Sydney University in Australia topped THE’s list of the best universities in the world. The University of Manchester in the United Kingdom and the University of Tasmania tied for second.

Australia has the most universities ranked in THE’s top 10 with four.

See the full list here or check out THE’s Impact Rankings Top 20 universities for 2024 below