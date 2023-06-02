New global ranking places this BC university in the top 10

If you’re a student wondering which university to apply to, a new global ranking suggests some of the best options are right here in BC.

The Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings were revealed on Thursday, and three BC universities made it on the list.

With over 1,500 institutions included in the ranking, the THE Impact Rankings measures the universities against the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). It assesses how well these places of higher education are advancing in four broad areas: research, stewardship, outreach, and teaching.

The University of Victoria and Western University (in Ontario) tied for ninth place.

Neither UBC nor SFU cracked the top 20 for overall rankings.

However, there are other categories where BC universities came out on top.

If climate change is an important area of study to you, UVic placed third, UBC placed fourth, and SFU placed fifth under the Climate Action category.

UVic also tied for the 20th spot for Responsible Consumption and Production with a university in the UK. It also tied for the 11th spot in the Life Below Water category with a university in Australia.

SFU did place first in the Sustainable Cities and Communities category, while UVic placed fourth.

SFU also ranked 15th in the Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions category.

UBC ranked 12th in the Reduced Inequalities category but was also listed as the second-best university in Canada.

You can view the full list here.

With files from Isabelle Docto