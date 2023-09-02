Bachelor of Arts no longer top pick for undergraduates at this BC university

We asked BC universities in Metro Vancouver what programs are the most popular for the fall semester, and the results might surprise the boomers who are always going on and on about “these kids these days” and questioning those of us with a Bachelor of Arts.

At the University of British Columbia, at least, that’s not the case. The program that received the most applications this year was the Bachelor of Science program, with more than 12,000 people putting it as their first choice to study at UBC.

Going back as far as 2008, it’s a break from tradition in terms of where most aspiring post-secondary students are throwing their hats (or hoping to throw them in four years’ time).

Back then, the most popular degree program was the Bachelor of Arts.

The number of applications has risen significantly as well, with about 3,000 more this year compared to 15 years ago.

Yes, 2008 was 15 years ago, that’s alarming.

At SFU, there’s a massive interest for students in the world of Mathematics, Business, Criminology, and Economics in recent years. The university says it’s too early to say what the numbers are for this upcoming fall semester, but last year’s might show a trend.

The undergraduate course enrolment for 2018 versus 2022 seems to be holding steady, although it does appear that there are fewer folks getting a Bachelor of International Studies, Publishing, Linguistics, or English lately.

But, the undergraduate headcount for SFU shows that the Arts and Social Sciences program remains the largest, with 8,400 in the 2022/2023 count versus about 3,900 in Applied Sciences and 3,800 in Science.

Maybe with the university set to open a medical school in 2026, these nearly 8,000 undergrads are thinking ahead.

Back to UBC, the most “competitive” program might also have people thinking of a big future.

The Bachelor of Design has the most applications for the amount of space they have this year, meaning you might not get in if others have a more impressive high school transcript than you because there just isn’t enough space for everyone.

The program teaches “how design impacts society and the environment, and how the shape and form of space can effect cultural changes. You will build a strong foundation in critical thinking and the practical skills necessary to create environments that are socially and ecologically sustainable,” the university website reads in part.

