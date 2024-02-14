One of the most prestigious universities in the world is in BC: report

A new ranking has named a BC university as one of the top 50 post-secondary institutions in the world based on its increasing prestige.

Times Higher Education released the results for its latest World Reputation Rankings and three Canadian universities made it into the top 50 most prestigious schools.

According to Times Higher Education, this ranking is based on the world’s largest invitation-only opinion survey of senior, published academics.

The survey asks scholars to name no more than 15 universities that they believe are the best for research and teaching in their field.

UBC ranked 36th globally and received an overall score of 9.2, with 9.7 in research and 7.4 in teaching.

UBC has been ranked 36th globally in the 2023 Times Higher Education World Reputation Rankings. Learn more: https://t.co/Ts2v1MgYJM pic.twitter.com/h4ba5T3AxJ — University of British Columbia (@UBC) February 13, 2024

The other two universities in Canada that ranked in the top 50 spots were the University of Toronto, which ranked in 21st place, and McGill, which ranked in 47th place.

Times Higher Education says only 34.3% of votes originated from universities in the US and Canada, which is reflected in the rankings.

University of Alberta, Montreal, Waterloo, and McMaster placed low on the list in prestige, ranking below 126th place.

U of T, UBC, and McGill also ranked among the top 50 best universities in the world for 2024.

With files from Isabelle Docto