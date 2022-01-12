Two BC schools closed due to staffing shortages amid Omicron wave

Two BC schools have entered functional closures because there aren’t enough staff to keep them open as BC faces a wave of Omicron COVID-19 cases.

The BC Ministry of Education told Daily Hive that Bibleway Academy in Surrey, an independent school, and Hazleton Secondary School in Northern BC were both closed due to staff shortages.

The Ministry confirmed staff absences were due to sickness or other medical reasons, but it could not specify the illness or condition to protect staff privacy.

Bibleway Christian Academy is located in Surrey’s Cloverdale neighbourhood and accommodates approximately 60 students.

Coast Mountain school district confirmed in an online bulletin that Hazelton Secondary’s functional closure would last from January 11 to January 12.

“[It’s] due to a shortage of staff and an inability to cover staff shortages to provide the required level to ensure the safety and supervision of our students … The school district will be reviewing the workforce availability at Hazelton Secondary School for the remainder of the week on Wednesday afternoon,” it said.

Schools have been told to make plans for what to do in the event that not enough staff are available to work. Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said businesses and institutions should prepare plans for what to do in the event that one-third of their workforce is off sick due to Omicron.