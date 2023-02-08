NewsVentureTech

"Try Retweet again tomorrow": Twitter increased its character limit and apparently broke the website

Amir Ali
Feb 8 2023, 10:40 pm
Sergei Elagin/Shutterstock

Twitter rolled out a substantial update today and apparently broke the website.

Earlier today, Twitter launched an update that increased the character limit for US accounts. Off the heels of this, people have been unable to tweet or retweet.

When attempting to submit a new tweet, users are greeted with the error message, “You are over the daily limit for sending Tweets.”

A different message appears when attempting to retweet someone else’s tweet, reading, “Sorry! You have exceeded your Tweet limit. Try Retweet again tomorrow.”

Some users have still apparently been able to tweet to some degree, pointing out that Twitter decided to break before a bunch of notable events that people like tweeting about, like today’s Nintendo Direct.

It seems that scheduled tweets are still working despite the update. Direct messages are completely broken.

Elon Musk hasn’t tweeted in a while, so he might also be experiencing issues with his website.

Update 2:53 pm:

Twitter seems to be working normally again.

