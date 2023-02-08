"Try Retweet again tomorrow": Twitter increased its character limit and apparently broke the website

Twitter rolled out a substantial update today and apparently broke the website.

Earlier today, Twitter launched an update that increased the character limit for US accounts. Off the heels of this, people have been unable to tweet or retweet.

more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more words more… https://t.co/0mcFJ1wwZK — Twitter (@Twitter) February 8, 2023

When attempting to submit a new tweet, users are greeted with the error message, “You are over the daily limit for sending Tweets.”

A different message appears when attempting to retweet someone else’s tweet, reading, “Sorry! You have exceeded your Tweet limit. Try Retweet again tomorrow.”

Love how me manages to break Twitter with every rollout of a new unwanted “feature”. — Kareem Yasin (@thekareem) February 8, 2023

Some users have still apparently been able to tweet to some degree, pointing out that Twitter decided to break before a bunch of notable events that people like tweeting about, like today’s Nintendo Direct.

Pretty funny for Twitter to break down right before Nintendo Direct starts — Amanda Wong (@amandawtwong) February 8, 2023

It seems that scheduled tweets are still working despite the update. Direct messages are completely broken.

Elon Musk hasn’t tweeted in a while, so he might also be experiencing issues with his website.

Update 2:53 pm:



Twitter seems to be working normally again.