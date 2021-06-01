New COVID-19 cases in BC drop below 200 for the first time since last fall

British Columbia health officials announced 184 new test-positive COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 144,463.

In a joint written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that broken down by health region, this equates to 48 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 113 in the Fraser Health region, one in the Island Health region, 19 in the Interior Health region, two in the Northern Health region, and one person who resides outside of Canada.

There are currently 2,800 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, and of the active cases, 54 individuals are currently hospitalized, 80 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people with COVID-19 are recovering at home in self-isolation.

There have been no new COVID-19-related deaths, leaving the total at 1,703 deaths in British Columbia.

“Today, we are reporting that 70.4% of all adults in BC and 67% of those 12 and older have now received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. In total, 3,303,334 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in BC 191,222 of which are second doses,” the statement said.

A further 139,899 people who tested positive have recovered.