The Sea to Sky Gondola is officially reopening this month

The Sea to Sky Gondola has announced its plans to reopen to the public on June 11.

“The final milestone in the reopening process was the delivery of 25 cabins from the CWA factory in Switzerland,” the attraction said in a statement. “The cabins have recently arrived at the base and our team is preparing them to be installed on the gondola line. In addition, a new cable was delivered from Fatzer in Switzerland earlier this year.”

The reopening comes eight months after the gondola collapsed in September as a result of the cable line being cut in a second apparent act of overnight vandalism.

The attraction near Squamish had its grand reopening in early February 2020, after a six-month rebuild. The same incident occurred on August 10, 2019.

Now, the attraction said that as part of this reopening, “we have implemented extensive updates to our security system, including a professional in-house security team; 24-hour surveillance of all infrastructure and refined our detection and response capabilities in partnership with the RCMP.”

As well, operators stressed that “our security architecture is extraordinary in the lift industry and has evolved after extensive consultation with security experts. We will not be disclosing all of the details of our security system; however, by design, we will provide a safe experience for everyone. ”

In the meantime, the resort said it is thankful to the community and its partners for the ongoing support.

“Needless to say, the past eight months have been extremely challenging for everyone,” the attraction said. “Squamish, thanks for always sharing the love. The notes of support, food deliveries and kind words have all been immensely appreciated. We can’t wait to welcome you back to enjoy our collective backyard.”

As part of the reopening, the attraction noted that “as always, health and safety for our staff and guests are top of mind as we work towards reopening.”

Like last summer, guests can expect to ride in gondola cabins with their “bubble” group only, masks will be mandatory in public spaces, and food and beverage offerings will comply with current public health orders.