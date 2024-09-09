"An extreme case of road rage": Two young people assaulted with a baseball bat in BC

Two people in their 20s are in hospital after they were assaulted with a baseball allegedly due to a road rage incident.

According to an RCMP release, just before 10 am Sunday, two young people in a grey Honda Civic were in the drive-through lane of the Tim Hortons near Lougheed Highway and the Cedar Valley Connector. Police explained that the person in the Honda Civic honked at a vehicle in front of them, a black Chevrolet Malibu, because it had stopped and not moved forward in the lineup.

After the Malibu drove out of the drive-thru, the people in the vehicle reportedly waited for the people in the Civic to exit the drive-thru. When the Civic drove out, the Malibu drove beside it, and a female occupant of the Malibu threw her coffee cup at the Civic, the RCMP statement reads.

Police added that the Malibu continued following the Civic for about two kilometres until the intersection of Bakerview Avenue and Cedar Street.

“The occupants of the Malibu got out and assaulted both occupants of the Civic with a baseball bat, before getting back into the Malibu and driving off,” police said.

A 21-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man, who are from Mission, were transported to hospital with significant but non-life-threatening injuries.

The Malibu vehicle was later found unoccupied and seized by police, RCMP said.

“This appears to have been an extreme case of road rage,” says Corporal Harrison Mohr with Mission RCMP. “I’m sure we’ve all seen someone in a drive-through lane give a little honk to let the person in front know they can move up. No one expects to be assaulted as a result of it. We wish both victims a full and speedy recovery, and are working on locating and arresting the suspects.”

The 21-year-old victim’s sister has been sharing updates pleading with the community to help police locate the suspects.

Photos of the male and female suspects have been released.

One suspect is described as a Black man in his 30s with a medium build and a full beard.

The other suspect is a white female in her 30s with short blonde hair, a sleeve tattoo on her left arm, and a tattoo on her right thigh.

If you witnessed Sunday morning’s interaction between the Civic and Malibu or can help locate either suspect, Mission RCMP urges you to call police at 604-826-7161. The file number is 2024-10852.

If you are involved in a road rage incident and believe you are being followed or are in danger, the RCMP suggest calling 9-1-1, driving to a nearby police station, staying on major roads, keeping your vehicle doors and windows locked, and “ignoring any attempts by the other party to have you get out of your vehicle.”

“Do not drive to your home or workplace,” RCMP added.