Turkey shortage expected in BC this holiday season

One of the most popular dishes at your holiday dinner table could be hard to come by this season.

Speaking on behalf of the BC Poultry Association, Amanda Brittain told Daily Hive that while there is no shortage of chicken or eggs, they believe there will be a turkey shortage for Christmas.

“Avian influenza is making it very challenging for turkey farmers and processors to meet market demand this Christmas,” said Brittain.

“All commercial poultry farmers, as well as people who have backyard flocks, are being affected by avian influenza right now.”

Brittain couldn’t speak to the cost of turkeys this season amidst a shortage, saying that was up to the retail stores.

“Certainly, pre-ordering a turkey is a good idea in any year as it assures you that you’ll get the size bird you want,” she said.

“You may also want to consider other Christmas dinner options such as roast chicken as it is just as delicious as a turkey.”

According to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA,) they are responding to cases of “H5N1 highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in farmed birds across Canada.”

Avian influenza, also called bird flu, is a contagious viral infection affecting many kinds of birds.

In BC, the Fraser Valley has several outbreaks, but these are not considered food safety concerns.

CFIA says there is no evidence to suggest that eating cooked poultry or eggs could transmit HPAI to humans – so you can tuck in happily this holiday season.