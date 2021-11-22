A Look Inside: Cozy $625K BC cabin with go-kart track for sale (VIDEO)

A cabin for sale in BC is perfect for an owner with a fun streak and it’s less than half of what you’d expect to pay for a similar home in Vancouver.

The 600 square foot, two-bedroom Go-Kart Cabin is located on five acres just outside of Tulameen, BC, about five hours from Vancouver.

If you’re interested in trading the city life for the go-kart roadway, here’s what’s in store for the next owner:

From the exterior, the grey cabin is modest. You’re really connected to nature here from the nearby forest treelike to the big skies.

Once you’re inside, it feels ultra cozy. The vaulted ceilings make it feel spacious while a wood burning fireplace warms up the space. Living here would feel like you’re on a cabin getaway every day.

Even the bathroom is fun with the wood ceiling painted to look like a galaxy. But there’s more fun in store for the owners of this place – go karts.

You get an entire go-kart track plus a massive shop to store them and all your outdoor gear. The listing comes with five go-karts, and a heated shop with covered parking.

If you’re looking for an alternative to city life by getting a big property with no neighbours nearby for over a kilometre away in any direction, then this could be the spot for you.

See the Go-Kart Cabin from a new perspective by checking out the full listing for more details and the video for a closer look: