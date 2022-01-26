FoodDessertsFood NewsSpecials & Deals

3 viral snacks to get at T&T Supermarket across Canada

Jan 26 2022, 7:47 pm
Peach ice cream has gone viral for all the right reasons, and the adorable dessert has everyone wanting to try it. Thankfully, you can get it in Canada.

What about the other notable and viral desserts we’ve seen while scrolling through TikTok? It looks like T&T Supermarkets has a bunch of sweet treats in stock, including the popular peach ice cream.

Here are a few viral desserts that you can find at your local T&T Supermarket:

Peach Ice Cream

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ms. Hangry Foodie (@mshangryfoodie)

These peach ice creams look just like the real thing! It has an outer shell made of white chocolate, filled with peach-flavoured ice cream. It’s not too intense but light with flavour. They come in packs of three.

Price: $9.89

Brown Sugar Bobba Ice Cream Bars

They’re fairly sweet and sticky due to the brown sugar syrup. Just like the drink, you’ll find yourself munching on a pearl. Each box contains four ice cream bars.

Price: $10.99

Mochi Ice Cream

There are a few different mochi brands sold at T&T Supermarket locations and they come in a bunch of different flavours. You have your classic vanilla, strawberry and chocolate, then other fun flavours like green tea, mango, red bean, durian and more. Prices range.

Price: $6.59

