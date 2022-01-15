Massive volcanic eruption triggers tsunami advisory for parts of BC coast

Parts of coastal BC are being told to stay away from the shore as part of an active tsunami advisory.

When a tsunami advisory is issued, that means there’s a threat of strong currents in the area and evacuation is not necessary.

On Saturday, January 15 at 7:50 am, the province issued a bulletin sharing that a volcanic eruption near the Tonga Islands resulted in a tsunami advisory for the following areas:

North Coast and Haida Gwaii

Central Coast

Northeast Vancouver Island

Outer West Coast of Vancouver Island

Juan de Fuca Strait coast

A Tsunami Advisory is in effect for #BC Notification Zones A, B, C & D. Learn more about your Notification Zone here: https://t.co/mnRcrXzGsf #BCTsunami pic.twitter.com/1hMpzyAWdU — Emergency Info BC (@EmergencyInfoBC) January 15, 2022

The province recommends that people living in at-risk coastal areas should listen to their local authorities and stay off the beach and away from the shore until local emergency officials say it’s safe to return.

Environment Canada’s advice for tsunami advisories says that there’s “No significant inundation is expected, but low lying coastal areas and beaches may be at risk.”

“A tsunami is a series of waves,” they said. “The first wave may not be the largest.”

For more information, you can visit Emergency Management BC and the National Tsunami Warning Center.

Video footage of the massive eruption of the underwater Hunga Tonga-Hunga Haʻapai volcano that triggered the BC tsunami advisory circulated on social media Saturday.

Tonga's Hunga Tonga volcano just had one of the most violent volcano eruptions ever captured on satellite. pic.twitter.com/M2D2j52gNn — US StormWatch (@US_Stormwatch) January 15, 2022