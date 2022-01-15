Hospitalizations spike again as BC reports over 2,200 new COVID-19 cases
British Columbia health officials announced on Thursday that there have been 2,275 new COVID-19 cases reported over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 293,521.
In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 35,943 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 646 (+112) COVID-positive individuals are currently hospitalized, a new record for BC, and 97 (-5) are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.
- Fraser Health: 813 new cases, 17,256 total active cases
- Vancouver Coastal Health: 523 new cases, 9,397 total active cases
- Interior Health: 412 new cases, 4,916 total active cases
- Northern Health: 227 new cases, 1,346 total active cases
- Island Health: 297 new cases, 3,016 total active cases
- Outside of Canada: Three new cases, 12 total active cases
There have been six new COVID-19-related deaths in British Columbia, for a total of 2,468 deaths in the province.
There has been one new healthcare facility outbreak, for a total of 46 facilities with outbreaks in the province.
To date, 89% (4,436,446) of eligible people five and older in BC have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 83.3% (4,152,386) have received their second dose.
From January 6 to January 12, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 21.5% of cases, and from December 30 to January 12, they accounted for 34.2% of hospitalizations.
Past week cases (January 6 to January 12) – Total 17,304
- Not vaccinated: 3,105 (17.9%)
- Partially vaccinated: 630 (3.6%)
- Fully vaccinated: 13,569 (78.5%)
Past two weeks cases hospitalized (December 30 to January 12) – Total 750
- Not vaccinated: 221 (29.5%)
- Partially vaccinated: 35 (4.7%)
- Fully vaccinated: 494 (65.8%)
Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (January 6 to January 12)
- Not vaccinated: 453.5
- Partially vaccinated: 197.7
- Fully vaccinated: 396.9
Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (December 30 to January 12)
- Not vaccinated: 53.8
- Partially vaccinated: 26.9
- Fully vaccinated: 10.6