Tsawwassen Mills eyes new 100,000 sq ft entertainment and dining hub

One of British Columbia’s largest and newest shopping centres is planning a major new addition that diversifies its offerings with an infusion of entertainment and dining uses.

Tsawwassen Mills is looking to pursue a new additional entertainment and dining hub, spanning over 100,000 sq ft of floor area at Entry 3 — located at the southwestern end of the complex, which is where the Boston’s Pizza and Milestones restaurants are situated, and closest to the BC Ferries terminal.

Hefe Fang Sun, the executive director of public relations for Central Walk, the mall’s owner and operator, told Daily Hive Urbanized this is part of a strategy to broaden Tsawwassen Mills as “a destination for everyone.”

They plan to introduce a wide range of new Asian restaurant offerings, including cuisine showcasing the unique culinary styles of Southern China, East China (Shanghai), Northeastern China, Hong Kong-style cafes and BBQ, and Chinese hot pots, as well as Indian, Thai, and Taiwanese cuisines, amongst others.

There will be a 15,000 sq ft elevated food court concept, and an 18,000 sq ft indoor children’s playground and education experience.

To fulfill Tsawwassen Mills’ evolution into an entertainment destination, a 180-ft-long, romance-themed “Lover’s Lane” is envisioned as a must-visit spot for visitors.

A performance space will also be equipped with a built-in stage, and a “mass-effect” LED system on the ceiling will create an “artificial sky” for the space.

Additionally, they are looking to provide an arcade for the shopping centre.

Few details are available at this time, but Sun notes more details on the proposal will be announced in early July 2023.

Just over a year ago in Spring 2022, Central Walk acquired Tsawwassen Mills from Canadian commercial real estate giant Ivanhoe Cambridge.

At the time of the acquisition, Central Walk hinted its new owner intends to introduce an Asian flair to Tsawwassen Mills, based on their prior experience with operating malls in Mainland China — bringing new entertainment and dining offerings in the process.

More broadly, major dining and entertainment attractions are increasingly being added to malls in Canada and the United States. These immersive experiences help retain and attract visitors, and better enable such shopping destinations to adapt to the growing competition from online retail.

For instance, the world-renowned Time Out Market will be the operator of the food hall at the new Oakridge Park (Oakridge Centre) mall redevelopment, which is expected to open in late 2024.

In order for Central Walk to achieve its planned new uses for Tsawwassen Mills, it needs to renegotiate the long-term lease it acquired from Ivanhoe Cambridge. The mall is located on the Tswwassen First Nation’s reserve in the area, with commercial properties such as Tsawwassen Mills providing the First Nation with a significant revenue source.

The 1.2 million-sq-ft, single-storey mall on 107 acres currently contains about 200 stores and restaurants. The vast indoor mall complex is configured like an oval race track, and the building is surrounded by 5,000 vehicle parking stalls.

During the pandemic, Central Walk also acquired two other BC mall properties from Ivanhoe Cambridge — Mayfair Centre in Victoria, and Woodgrove Centre in Nanaimo. They are planning significant high-density, mixed-use redevelopments of both malls, adding new housing to revitalized and reimagined retail concepts.

The company also owns Arbutus Ridge Golf Club in Cobble Hill near Victoria.