Model alleges Adam Levine cheated on his wife with her (PHOTOS/VIDEOS)

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine allegedly cheated on his wife with model Sumner Stroh, who has come clean about the affair through a TikTok.

“Essentially, I was having an affair with a man who was married to a Victoria’s Secret model,” began Stroh in the video posted on two days ago.

The Victoria’s Secret model she’s referring to is Behati Prinsloo. Levine and Prinsloo tied the knot in 2014.

Stroh said she felt exploited as a young, naive, and “easily manipulated” model still getting her bearings in the fashion industry.

She shared screenshots of text message exchanges with the musician, who repeatedly told her how hot she was, especially in person. Stroh reciprocated and the two began seeing each other for a year, she claims.

Stroh and Levine stopped talking to each other “for a period of months” before he sent her a bizarre message on Instagram on June 1, asking if he could name his baby after her.

At this time, Prinsloo was pregnant with her third child.

My morals were unknowingly compromised. I was completely manipulated. I never wanted to come forward because, obviously, I know the implications that come with doing what I do, making money the way I do, and being an Instagram model. So being tied to a story like this — I know the stereotypes.

“I had sent some screenshots recklessly to a few friends whom I thought I could trust and one of them had attempted to sell [them] to a tabloid, so here I am.”

Stroh received backlash from her followers, who said she knew exactly what she was doing, as Adam Levine’s marriage has been public knowledge for years.

“The only victim here is his wife and children,” a commenter said, to which Stroh responded with a video.

“Hindsight is 20/20. I initially wanted to go in and talk about how remorseful I feel and how embarrassed and disgusted I am with myself,” revealed Stroh. “But I didn’t want people to look at it and think, ‘Oh, she’s playing the victim.’ In reality, it had the opposite effect.”

The model said she only came forward to kill whatever story the tabloids had bubbling. Throughout the affair, she was “under the impression that [Levine and Prinsloo’s] marriage was over” and that the couple was keeping it hush-hush to avoid negative press.

Unfortunately, the second video backfired and followers began asking Stroh how she believed all that when both Levine and Prinsloo were posting photos of a healthy relationship on their social media.

Over on Twitter, a debate about the immorality of cheating and the burden of faithfulness is brewing due to the videos.

Blaming “the other woman” is a dated, unfair, sexist trope. So I don’t blame Sumner Stroh for Adam Levine cheating on his wife. That’s on him. I do blame her though for the global humiliation she inflicted on the wife for clout. Behati Prinsloo and her children deserve better. https://t.co/us7Ojkgp9c — Phantom (@effoff1988) September 20, 2022

after Adam Levine cheating on his wife let’s remember & normalize the fact that cheating was never about a woman’s lack of beauty, worth or anything for that matter but instead a man’s abundance of insecurities, unworthiness & desperation. don’t let men manipulate that reality — s h e n n a 💛✨🦋 (@shenna_brook) September 19, 2022

In a now-expired Instagram story, Levine denied the affair entirely.

“I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner,” he said. “I did not have an affair, nevertheless.”

Pop culture followers are, however, skeptical of this apology.

