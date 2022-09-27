Here's what's open and closed in Vancouver on Truth and Reconciliation Day
This Friday, September 30, Canada will be commemorating Truth and Reconciliation Day for the second year. The federal statutory holiday honours “the children who never returned home and Survivors of residential schools, as well as their families and communities.”
TransLink Customer Service Centre, Access Transit Customer Care Office and Lost Property Office will be closed.
Public schools
Public schools from K-12 will be closed as it’s considered a statutory day of remembrance.
Canada Post
Canada Post locations will be closed. There will be no mail pickup or delivery.
Banks
Banks will be closed to observe the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
Vancouver City Hall and recreation facilities
City Hall will be closed and will reopen Monday, October 3 at 8:30 am.
Some community centres, fitness centres, ice rinks, golf courses and pools will remain open. Check the City website for the updated hours.
BC Courts
All Provincial Court locations will be closed.
ICBC
ICBC locations are closed.
You can still report a claim by phone or online 24/7.
CF Pacific Centre
Grocery Stores
All grocery stores and BC Liquor stores will be operating during usual open hours:
All pharmacies will be open during regular operating hours:
Editor’s Note: The Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line (1-866-925-4419) is available 24 hours a day for those experiencing pain, distress, or trauma as a result of their residential school experience. More information can be found here.
