Here's what's open and closed in Vancouver on Truth and Reconciliation Day

This Friday, September 30, Canada will be commemorating Truth and Reconciliation Day for the second year. The federal statutory holiday honours “the children who never returned home and Survivors of residential schools, as well as their families and communities.”

The Canadian Heritage site states, “Public commemoration of the tragic and painful history and ongoing impacts of residential schools is a vital component of the reconciliation process.” BC has not designated September 30 as a statutory holiday but has marked it as a day of commemoration. Many public services will remain open with reduced hours, while some healthcare offices and Crown corporations will be closed. Here’s what’s open and closed on Friday, September 30: Translink TransLink buses, SeaBus, and SkyTrain services will continue to operate as usual. Holiday fares will be in effect, so commuters will only need a 1-Zone fare to travel across all zones. However, the West Coast Express will not be running Friday.

TransLink Customer Service Centre, Access Transit Customer Care Office and Lost Property Office will be closed.

Public schools

Public schools from K-12 will be closed as it’s considered a statutory day of remembrance.

Canada Post

Canada Post locations will be closed. There will be no mail pickup or delivery.

Banks

Banks will be closed to observe the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

Vancouver City Hall and recreation facilities

City Hall will be closed and will reopen Monday, October 3 at 8:30 am.

Some community centres, fitness centres, ice rinks, golf courses and pools will remain open. Check the City website for the updated hours.

BC Courts

Observing the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation: eNews explains at https://t.co/qWQ592DS2w pic.twitter.com/Fr86rlsRvj — BC Provincial Court (@BCProvCourt) September 27, 2022

All Provincial Court locations will be closed.

ICBC

ICBC locations are closed.

You can still report a claim by phone or online 24/7.

CF Pacific Centre

The mall will remain open for the day.

Grocery Stores

All grocery stores and BC Liquor stores will be operating during usual open hours:

Pharmacies

All pharmacies will be open during regular operating hours: Safeway

Save-On-Foods

London Drugs

Shoppers Drug Mart Editor’s Note: The Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line (1-866-925-4419) is available 24 hours a day for those experiencing pain, distress, or trauma as a result of their residential school experience. More information can be found here.

With files from Irish Mae Silvestre