A “Trudeau must go” convoy is planning to make its way to the Vancouver Art Gallery tomorrow from Langley.

A post on Vancouver Reddit, which shared some details of the planned event, says that members of this convoy will “join” an Iran protest.

Needless to say, things could get messy in and around downtown Vancouver tomorrow, thanks to the traffic chaos this convoy will likely cause.

A website called Unmask The Right has shared further details about the convoy and the people leading it.

The Vancouver event is part of a more extensive nationwide action from various people rallying against Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Unmask The Right says that the Saturday event is being headlined by three people, including an antisemite, a homophobe, and a woman who leads a fringe party “that believes LGBTQ people should be put to death.”

The convoy’s route is similar to previous convoys driving to Vancouver from Langley.

Members will begin at the Langley Cineplex; they then plan to make their way over the Alex Fraser, onto Highway 99, over the Oak Street Bridge and eventually make their way to West 41st Avenue. After the convoy heads right on Arbutus Street, it’ll then turn right onto West 16th Avenue, left on Burrard Street and over the Burrard Bridge.

They plan to arrive at the Vancouver Art Gallery from 11 am to 2 pm, so it might be a good idea to avoid downtown by car.