"Freedom Convoy" might return in 2023 — but under a less intimidating name

Can you believe it hasn’t even been a year since the so-called “Freedom Convoy” occupation paralyzed Ottawa and the rest of Canada for weeks on end? Well, it might make a return early next year under a more unassuming name.

One of the key organizers of the “Freedom Convoy” protests is at it again.

Albertan trucker James Bauder is known for the founding of Canada Unity, a group that actively campaigned against the COVID-19 vaccine and mask mandates during the height of the “Freedom Convoy” demonstrations.

On Sunday, Bauder posted an invitation for what is being called “Freedom Convoy 2.0” or “Bearhug Canada” to his Facebook page. It is one of several posts he’s made about a potential convoy-style event in recent months.

“Bookmark these dates,” he wrote. “Feb 11th to Feb 28th, 2023 Operation #BearHugCanada

‘Olive Branch Edition.'”

Some of the text might not make complete sense to everyone, but it serves as a dog whistle for those expected to participate in yet another demonstration in Ottawa — one that is feared to last two whole weeks. The “olive branch” is a symbol of peace, and here, it alludes to government reconciliation.

Bauder explains why he’s arranging the event: “The simple fact is we can’t have unity without reconciliation which has to come from ‘We The People’ and not from our gov[ernment].”

In the post, he stresses that the “Freedom Family” has been turning on itself over “petty indifference,” and that this is helping divide and destroy everything he and his ilk have done so far.

The comments on Bauder’s post are a mix of supportive and confrontational.

Derrick Bellamy from Toronto offers help with mobilizing an event as such in his city: “Very excited that we are returning! I’d love to help with anything Toronto-related.”

“HONK HONK!!!” writes Doug Robinson from Alberta, clearly very excited about attending “Bearhug Canada.”

Many are, however, voicing concern and anger over a second “Freedom Convoy” possibly taking place.

“Pretty sure antagonizing and harassing an entire city full of people is not going to bring forth much in the way of reconciliation,” writes Amanda Jane McGann. Kathleen O’Shea weighs in with a more passionate, take: “Stay home nobody wants you here, we’re done with your sh*t!!!”

Bauder goes on to imply that COVID-19 mandates have caused a “discrimination and segregation crisis” that, he’s worried, will burden Canadian children.

Though the invite poster specifies Ottawa, the trucker calls the two-week protest a “nationwide annual Canada Unity Fest.” This isn’t the first time he’s tried to organize Bearhug Canada. Earlier in March, he tried to do the same.

Toronto-based research firm Pollara Strategic Insights released a study in August, tracking and documenting all the major things that make Canadians angry. It was titled the Rage Index.

It showed that Canadians were much, much angrier about Freedom Convoy protests than awful things like airport delays, long passport processing times, and even the housing market.

How will Canadians feel this time? Only time will tell, but you’re welcome to sound off in the comments!