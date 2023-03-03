Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is currently in Vancouver to meet with panels and experts with the aim of improving the province’s healthcare services, but during his visit, he’s also had a bit of time to catch up with Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim over a good ‘ol cup of joe.

On Thursday afternoon, Trudeau shared photos to his Twitter account of him and Sim during a visit to Pallet Coffee Roaster’s 3820 Oak Street location.

The mayor and prime minister reportedly also met with a select few Vancouver residents at the cafe in order to discuss “issues that matter to the people who call this city home,” including housing, health and safety, reconciliation, and climate action.

Excellent conversation today with Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau about the future of Vancouver and how our governments can work together to address challenges related to climate, infrastructure, housing, and public safety. 📸 Credit: Adam Scotti#vanpoli pic.twitter.com/eC3lS0fA7f — Mayor Ken Sim (@KenSimCity) March 2, 2023

Sim also shared photos of their meeting, noting that they shared an “excellent conversation about the future of Vancouver and how our governments can work together.”