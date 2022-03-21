While “Freedom Convoy” protests in Canada have simmered down (for now), anti-vaccine and COVID mandate rallies are in full force in the US.

Dubbed “The People’s Convoy,” truckers were making their way through Washington, DC, on Saturday when they were thwarted by a lone cyclist.

The man on the bike was moving at a leisurely pace, not seeming to hear, or care about the incessant honking of trucks behind him.

The Twitter account @ShutDownDC shared footage of the bicyclist on Saturday, and it has since gone viral.

The video is quite comical, showing a line of giant trucks towering above and dragging behind the mystery man on the bike.

Daily Beast reporter Zachary Petrizzo, who has been covering the convoy, shared some more hilarious footage, this time a conversation between convoy live streamer and YouTuber WYSIWYGTV (pronounced “whizzy-wick”) and the unknown cyclist.

“Hey, what are you doing? You have a bunch of trucks behind you,” the streamer yelled at the cyclist.

“What’s that? I didn’t hear you… I didn’t hear you, what did you say?” the cyclist replied sarcastically. “I’m sorry, I can’t hear you—it’s too loud.”

He continued to pedal slowly ahead of the honking big rigs.

“I’m sorry, I can’t hear you, it’s too loud.”pic.twitter.com/0GC5kc7XOn — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) March 20, 2022

Back in Canada, another truck convoy left for Kamloops, BC last Wednesday. It was expected to arrive on Saturday.

Let’s see if counterprotests of slow-riding cyclists show up in BC.