Video shows truck accidentally bulldoze beloved tree in Richmond

A Richmond woman whose front yard tree was accidentally crushed by a truck over the weekend is disappointed the driver didn’t leave a note or apologize.

Mary Anne Hernandez tells Daily Hive she came home from badminton with her husband Saturday morning to find her tree splayed out on the ground.

“I just said, ‘Oh my God! What happened to my tree?'” she said. “That tree, I planted it in 2009. It’s been a long time. It was filled with Christmas lights and everything.”

She asked her neighbours what happened, and one of them caught the whole thing on their surveillance camera.

A white truck with graffiti on one side is seen driving along the street before stopping to make a three-point turn. But instead of pointing the truck’s rear end into Hernandez’s driveway, the driver backs right into the tree — knocking it over.

The driver gets out, sees what happened, and tries to move the truck. Eventually, another truck driver stops to help. The truck is freed, and the driver heads off.

Hernandez learned from her neighbours that the driver who assisted was making a hardware-related delivery but hasn’t been able to figure out what company the driver who knocked her tree over works for.

She’s upset he didn’t say anything and left her tree damaged. She doesn’t want money but does want an apology, saying drivers shouldn’t break things and leave the scene.

“We’re so upset … What happened to our society? It’s like nothing happened. You know, come on,” she said.

Luckily, her tree is standing upright again thanks to help from her neighbours. One of them owns a tractor and was able to drag the tree to a vertical position. Hernandez has re-planted it as best she could, though there are some holes in the branches now.