Men arrested after delivery truck stolen at gunpoint in Richmond

Aug 15 2023, 7:07 pm
Mounties in Richmond are investigating after a delivery driver said his van was stolen at gunpoint by two masked suspects on Sunday.

The van was stolen in the 5600 block of Cooney Road, Richmond RCMP said in a news release.

Police tracked the stolen vehicle with its built-in GPS and found it on Highway 91 heading toward the Alex Fraser Bridge and into Surrey.

The vehicle was stopped, and a 29-year-old man was arrested in Surrey. Later, a 27-year-old man turned himself in to Surrey RCMP.

The recovered van was towed to a Richmond RCMP building for processing.

The Serious Crime Unit is investigating, and police are asking anyone with dashcam footage from the area on August 13 from noon to 12:30 pm to submit it from Cooney Road. Richmond RCMP can be reached at 604-278-1212.

