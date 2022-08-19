Boba-ology: Artisanal boba popping-up this weekend at Lonsdale Quay
Lonsdale Quay is home to a ton of great food and drink options, with new and exciting concepts opening up all the time.
This weekend, you’ll be able to grab bubble tea from a local brand at the market.
Boba-ology has a made-from-scratch ethos with a focus on boba made with high-quality loose leaf teas and an artisanal approach.
For this weekend only, Boba-ology will be popping up inside the Lonsdale Quay market serving up its house-made offerings like the brown sugar latte, Dalgona coffee latte, Butterfly Pea tea latte, and ube tea latte, to name a few.
Boba-ology aims to create “always fresh, never fake” boba, with the goal to take “boba back to its roots using authentic ingredients elevated for today,” according to the brand’s Instagram.
You’ll find Boba-ology tucked inside the market from now until Sunday, 11 am to 7 pm.
Boba-ology pop-up
Address: Lonsdale Quay Market, 123 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver