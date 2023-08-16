Trolley bus Compass Cards are already being resold for hundreds online

Barely an hour has passed since TransLink staff closed the lineup to buy limited-edition vintage trolley bus Compass Cards, and the collectibles are already posted for resale on Facebook Marketplace.

The most expensive listing we’ve seen is asking $600 for an unopened orange vintage trolley bus. Another listing asks $75 for a blue one, and a third listing isn’t asking for any money — but wants to trade a vintage trolley bus for a mini train released last year.

The light-up keychains shaped like buses function just like their wallet-friendly counterparts, being able to store value and tap in and out of SkyTrains and buses. They went on sale Wednesday morning at Waterfront Station for a $6 deposit — the same as a regular Compass Card.

Vancouverites went wild for the tiny buses. The lineup to buy them stretched from Waterfront Station all the way to the Gastown Steam Clock Wednesday morning.

“It doesn’t matter if I get two hours of sleep… I am gonna get these buses,” Sachneez Jhaj told Daily Hive. She arrived at the station at 6 am and had been waiting two and a half hours.

The bus-shaped Compass Cards were released in honour of the 75th anniversary of electric trolley buses in Vancouver. TransLink also brought a real-life vintage trolley bus to the release.

What do you think of these resale prices? Let us know in the comments.